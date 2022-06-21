Photos: Mattituck’s senior class receives sendoff with parade down airport runway

With the help of Mattituck Fire Department volunteers, the runway is set for the annual senior parade at Mattituck Airport. (Credit: Sunset Beach Films)

With social distancing in place in 2020, Mattituck High School’s senior class headed to Mattituck Airport for a parade to celebrate its upcoming graduation.

The group of students also started a tradition.

For the third straight year, the school’s pending graduates took their vehicles out to the runway as friends and family cheered them on for 13 years of hard work.

Sunset Beach Films was on hand to take photographs for The Suffolk Times.