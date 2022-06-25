Police Blotter: Greenport man arrested for stealing 11 bags of oysters from roadside stand

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 59-year-old Greenport man last Wednesday for stealing 11 bags of oysters from a roadside stand along Main Road in East Marion.

Police responded to the oyster stand and located Joseph Rhodes on a bicycle near Sterling Cemetery. He was arrested, charged with one count of petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A 40-year-old Cutchogue man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly left the scene of an accident in the parking lot of Claudio’s in Greenport early Sunday.

According to police, Jason Mann was operating a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup truck and struck a parked vehicle on Main Street. Police determined Mr. Mann was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. No injuries were reported in the crash and Mr. Mann declined medical treatment, reports said.

• Three people were rescued from a boat taking on water near Cedar Beach in Southold Monday. According to police, the call came in around 2 p.m. and the people were transported to their Cutchogue residence. Sea Tow was called to secure the vessel, reports said.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old Hauppauge man on aggravated DWI charges Saturday. Reports said Cory Smith was stopped on Route 48 near Peconic Lane around 1:15 a.m. for failing to maintain his lane of travel and was found to be intoxicated.

He reportedly told police he had two beers and was arrested and held for arraignment, officials said.

• A 28-year-old Patchogue man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after crashing into a pole along Route 48 in Southold early Monday.

According to police, the man was driving a Honda Civic when he crashed into the utility pole around 6:17 a.m. and sustained “serious physical injuries.”

Southold Fire Department responders were at the scene to remove the man, identified as Jake Lipponer, from the vehicle and he was treated at the scene by a Stony Brook first responder before he was transported for further medical evaluation, reports said.

Authorities said the vehicle was impounded at police headquarters and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

• Southold police were called to a crash involving a school bus along Route 25 in Cutchogue last Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, a Sunrise Bus Company bus was traveling eastbound and was rear ended by a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by a 19-year-old Calverton man shortly before 11 a.m.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident and both drivers were evaluated at the scene for injuries, police said. The 19-year-old was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further evaluation, according to officials.

• A 20-year-old Greenport man was charged with criminal mischief after breaking a window at a home on Ludlam Place last Thursday evening. Isaias Cruz-Ramirez was placed under arrest and held at police headquarters for arraignment.

• A 62-year-old Peconic woman called police to report seeing a group of youths smoking marijuana and talking about guns in a car at the beach at the end of Sigsbee Road in Mattituck last Monday afternoon. An officer that responded to the area was unable to locate the group in question.

• Greenport Fire Department and Southold police officers responded to a report of a fire at the Vineyard View apartment complex last Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, a woman said she was attempting to cook French fries when a pot of oil boiled over and caught fire on her gas stove. There was no active fire upon police arrival, officials said, but the residence was temporarily condemned until it was cleared by utility companies.

• Southold police received two reports of car break-ins along Aldrich Lane in Laurel.

A woman reported Saturday that an unknown man went into her vehicle around 11:37 p.m. Friday night. A police report did not specify what items were stolen from the car.

A man also reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole change.

• A 61-year-old Greenport man reported that an unknown person recently attempted to open an American Express credit card account using his Social Security number and personal information. The man did not report any financial loss and reported the incident to police last Wednesday morning.

• A woman stole a pair of pink Kean sunglasses from the One Love Beach boutique on Main Street in Greenport last Wednesday morning. A police investigation is ongoing.

• Police were called to break up a group attempting to night fish at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Friday night.

An officer observed several individuals setting up tents around 11 p.m. and spoke with an 18-year-old from New Jersey, who agreed to take down the tents and leave the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.