Real Estate Transfers: June 2, 2022

dated April 17-24, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Quock, Audrey, 4101 Fox Hill Dr # 4101 (600-40.4-1-18), (C), $415,000

• Palmer, D & D, to Phillips, Penny, 70 Southfield Rd (600-79-1-15.22), (R), $695,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Cota, D, to Salzmann, George, 101 Old Stone Rd (600-97-2-19), (R), $355,100

• Calverton Properties to LI Solar Generation LLC, 2714 River Rd & lot 144-1-5 (600-136-1-2), (V), $9,939,600

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Schreiber, R, by Executor to NF Realty Group LLC, 6121 Oregon Rd (1000-82-2-1), (V), $1,350,000

• Schreiber, R, by Executor to NF Realty Group LLC, 6023 Oregon Rd (1000-82-2-2), (V), $1,000,000

• Schreiber, R, by Executor to NF Realty Group LLC, 6073 Oregon Rd (1000-95-1-4.4), (V), $1,650,000

• Capuano, J, to Doroski Realty Holdings, 880 Monsell Ln (1000-97-8-24), (V), $150,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Rosenbaum, L & M, to ECAE 149 LLC, 520 Snug Harbor Rd (1000-35-5-34), (R), $1,335,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Mouskari, A, to PSC Management LLC, 39 Nash Ave (900-123-3-27), (R), $97,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Jacob, J, by Executor to Schacht, Martin, 975 Inlet Ln (1000-43-2-2.1), (R), $975,000

• Huntington Bay Realty to Tenir LLC, 42 Stirling Cove, # 42 (1001-3.1-1-42), (C), $950,000

• Solomon, L, to Elkin, Eric, 135 Bay Ave (1001-5-3-2), (R), $2,150,000

• Clark Street Greenport to West Dublin Greenport LLC, Clark St (1001-7-4-1.2), (V), $326,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Reiter, B, Trust to Plazza, Richard, 165 Westview Dr (1000-107-8-33), (R), $899,000

• Belz, B & J, to Klein, Kevin, 2155 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-20), (R), $549,000

• Colletti, S & T, to Kravitz, Lance, 2140 Deep Hole Dr (1000-123-4-4.1), (R), $1,892,500

• Sullivan, B & P, to D & S Mattituck LLC, 3825 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-123-5-32), (R), $1,700,000

• Gregor, J, to 1673 Holdings LLC, 3600 CR 48 (1000-141-3-18), (V), $550,000

ORIENT (11957)

• 505 Plum Island Lane to Cody, Aimee, 505 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-34), (R), $1,900,000

• Gonzalez & MacSweeney to Wright, Jolyon, p/o 2050 Platt Rd (1000-27-1-9.1), (V), $750,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Bellisari, A & C, to Sedrish, Jeremy, 56 Stoll Dr (600-9-1-6.17), (R), $820,000

• Benz, D, by Administrator to Fierro, Denise, 2902 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-180), (R), $375,000

• Penn, M, & Daversa, R, to Morocho, Edison, 596 Middle Rd (600-82-2-4.10), (R), $567,500

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Echevarria, Luis, Country Woods Village #9 (600-82.4-2-9), (C), $514,000

• Viera, O, to Gonzalez-Cortez, Edwin, 635 Osborn Ave (600-123-3-34), (R), $450,000

• Benton, T, by Executor to Ajcuc, Nelson, 16 Millbrook Ln (600-127-7-6), (R), $504,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Melchione, J & S, to Wartofsky, Benjamin, 1595 Lake Dr (1000-59-5-9), (R), $885,000

• Goeller, T & S, to Silverman, Ruben, 2500 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-13), (R), $780,000

• Erhardt, L, & Sacher, P to Kadillak, Joseph, 775 Mill Creek Dr (1000-135-3-35.1), (R), $752,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• George, D & J, to Roe, John, 15 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-74), (R), $975,000

• Kenzig Family Trust to Thompson, Debra, 6 Gladys Rd (600-31-1-31), (R), $535,000

• A & R Lynch Trust to Thomas, Conor, 3 South Rd (600-31-2-12), (R), $639,150

• Elias, S & D, to Romero, Alvaro, 32 Carrie Ct (600-32-5-4), (R), $800,000

• Bank of NY Mellon to Milosh Realty Corporation, 19 Sound Rd (600-49-1-36.2), (R), $165,000

• Pawlowski, S & P to Amos, Moshe, 212 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-21), (R), $700,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)