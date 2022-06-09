Real Estate Transfers: June 9, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 25-May 1, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Battle, D, to Bodamer, Thomas, 65 Marge Ln (600-61-1-3.19), (R), $435,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Brunner, A, by Executor to Griffing, Gregory, 61 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.6), (R), $500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Keber, P, to OF Oregon 2021 LLC, 14349 Oregon Rd (1000-72-2-2.3), (V), $1,425,000

• Baker, R & L, to 25 Nicholas LLC, 375 Moose Trail (1000-103-4-49), (V), $396,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Ventrano, J, to Armstrong, John, 450 Cemetery Rd (1000-31-10-8), (R), $735,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Sims, A, by Executor to Perry, Thomas, 115 Riverside Ave (900-143-2-20), (R), $240,692

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kaasik, J & N, to 73175 Main Road Realty LLC, 73175 Route 25 (1000-45-3-1), (R), $480,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Slattery, M, by Administrator to BKM Properties of Shoreham, 135 Tuthills Ln (600-67-4-6), (R), $150,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Shulha, I, by Administrator to 1200 W Mill Rd LLC, 1200 Mill Rd (1000-106-10-4), (R), $575,000

• Brokaw, B, to Barrios, Aristides, 4300 Bergen Ave (1000-113-7-1.3), (R), $625,000

• Marratime Capital LLC to Hughes, Lauren, 655 Royalton Way (1000-113-7-19.33), (R), $1,600,000

• Fine & Schulner Fine to Bodade, Nikhil, 75 Blossom Bend (1000-115-5-17), (R), $945,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Linker, Jr, E, to Gonzalez, Veronica, 285 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-25-1-7), (R), $745,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kujawski, C, to Cara Properties LLC, 765 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-4), (R), $525,000

• 132 Moet LLC to Ramon, Blanca, 132 Moet Dr (600-64-4-5), (R), $760,000

• Norfolk Developers to Kathy Lane LLC, Rabbit Run (600-84-2-2.1), (V), $1,150,000

• Iglesia La Nueva to HIRM Holdings LLC, 244 Old Country Rd (600-84-4-31.3), (C), $1,800,000

• Prieto, F, to Suydam, Tonoae, 949 Ostrander Ave (600-107-3-13.2), (R), $460,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jacobs, H & S, to 4 Sleepy Hollow LLC, 4 Sleepy Hollow Rd (700-14-5-10), (R), $975,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Islam, S, to 49 Island Creek LLC, 49 Island Creek Rd (900-92-3-29), (R), $2,225,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Didriksen, H, Trust to Dunagan, Randy, 25 Private Rd (1000-52-5-32), (R), $950,000

• Manos, A to Stern, Alexander, 2055 Albertson Ln (1000-52-5-55), (R), $2,950,000

• Cliff & Phil’s Lobster to 50 N Sea Drive LLC, 50 N Sea Dr (1000-54-5-22), (C), $1,400,000

• D’Antonio, T & K, to Spinaris, Andrea, 3175 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-6-26), (R), $742,500

• Rerisi, V, to Esteves Holding Corp, 105 Ripplewater Ln (1000-76-1-15.4), (V), $450,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 87 Sandy Court LLC to Kelly, Zachary, 2639 N Wading River Rd (600-36-4-2), (R), $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)