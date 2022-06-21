Southold resident Roxann Elizabeth Shepish, 81, died peacefully surrounded by her children on June 19, 2022.

She was born July 2, 1940, in Greenport, N.Y. She was the daughter of Irving Rodman Webb and Beatrice Strasser Webb.

Roxann was employed by Eastern Long Island Hospital as a physical therapy aide up until her retirement at age 70. Roxie was known to many as an upbeat, vibrant person and a friend to all.

Predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Michael J. Shepish Jr., she is survived by her children, Anthony Booker, Rodman Booker (Teresa), Lisa Rywalt (Cory), Michelle Smith (Henry), Thomas Shepish, Jeffery Booker (Carissa), Stephen Shepish and Maureen Shepish; her grandchildren, Brittney Berry, Samantha Berry, Kaileigh Rywalt, Rodman Booker Jr., Jacqueline Rywalt Duckham, Meghan Booker, Cory Rywalt Jr., Layla Booker, Livi Booker, Joshua Booker, Morgan Shepish, Courtney Lee, Thomas-Buddy Lee and Michael Lee; her great-grandchildren, Bennett Detrick and Maisie Detrick; her sisters, Jacquelin Mazzaferro, Terri Saez and Cherie Hulse; her niece Stacy Averette; and many other nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Roxie’s memory to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Memorial service information for both Roxann and Michael Shepish will follow.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

