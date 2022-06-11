Southold Blotter: East Marion man arrested for possession of stolen property

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 41-year-old East Marion man for possessing stolen property last Tuesday.

Police said an East Marion man called police to say he observed Anthony Chance inside his residence on a security camera. When interviewed, Mr. Chance told police he gained access to the residence via a window and was looking for medications. He also had personal banking documents in his possession belonging to the East Marion man. Mr. Chance was arrested, processed and held for arraignment.

• On May 31, a Southold man told police that an unknown male entered his property, “walked through [his] whole property taking pictures and then left.” A police report says the unknown subject was “driving a dark blue SUV, drove into the driveway … exited the vehicle and walked throughout his property taking pictures.” The homeowner told police he does not know the subject. An investigation is continuing.

• Police responded May 31 to Sixth Street Beach in Greenport to investigate reports from a village code enforcement officer that 10 males were intoxicated and creating a disturbance and refused to leave when told to. Officers arrested Gabriel Jimenez, 36, of Greenport, and Carlos Hernandez, 28, of Orient for disorderly conduct and were transported to headquarters for processing.

• William Cortes, 28, of Greenport, was arrested June 3 on two larceny affidavits. A police report states that a 51-year-old Greenport woman reported that Mr. Cortes had taken property from her residence. When interviewed, Mr. Cortes told police he returned a debit card to the woman but was unable to return the money he withdrew.

• An East Marion man told police on June 5 that he received notice from the state labor department that someone had filed for unemployment in his name. The man was told to monitor his financial accounts.

• A 19-year-old Shelter Island man, identified as Alvarez-Hernandez Marcelino, was pulled over at a traffic stop June 5 near Mill Lane in Mattituck and found to be intoxicated. He was transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.