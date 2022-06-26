Southold High School hosts 116th commencement ceremony, honoring Class of 2022: Photos

The graduates of Southold High School Class of 2022 celebrate the big moment. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The graduates of Southold High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated graduation at the 116th commencement ceremony Saturday morning in the high school aduitorium.

Valedictorian Lane Dominy and salutatorian Eleanora Alloway both addressed their fellow graduates.

“In light of everything this class had endured over the past few years, I feel like this is some sort of miracle that this is happening,” Eleanora said in her remarks. “The other miracle being that [principal Terence] Mr. Rusch let me speak being that I was 15 minutes late.”

Lane shared memories she and her fellow graduates experienced together.

“I’ll miss the feeling of belonging from with being one of less than 70 people to graduate in 2022, fostering a complete sense of self and community,” she said. “I’ll miss the laugh, jokes and occasional brawl in the parking lot for a spot close to the tennis courts.

“I’ll miss Southold because this place is one of very few that has the talent of creating genuinely humble, driven, good human beings.”

She said Southold will always be home for the graduates.

“Southold has made you the people you are today,” she said. “It has made you strong, brave, kind, fearless, dedicated and ready for the journey ahead.”

Superintendent Anthony Mauro addressed the graduates and called it a “time to celebrate your hard work and accomplishments.”

See more photos below:







Class president Christine Kneuer leads the Pledge of Allegiance.





Superintendent Anthony Mauro and members of the Board of Education.





Salutatorian Eleanora Alloway.

Valedictorian Lane Dominy sang the National Anthem.

Valedictorian Lane Dominy.





Valedictorian Lane Dominy.





























Photos by Jeremy Garretson