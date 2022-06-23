Supervisor says Shipyard Lane proposal doesn’t comply with zoning, Commissioners respond to parking concerns at Cutchogue park
Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 23, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Supervisor: No code exists to allow for proposed 80 condos and marina on East Marion waterfront
Guest Spot: At Cutchogue’s Dave Allison Park, safety was the issue
Real Estate Transfers: June 23, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead firefighter has seen many changes in 50 years with Reliable Hose & Engine Company No. 1
Should drive-throughs be allowed in Wading River? Residents weigh in at public hearing
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork at the start of summer
Enjoying the North Fork bounty at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.