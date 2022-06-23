Daily Update

Supervisor says Shipyard Lane proposal doesn’t comply with zoning, Commissioners respond to parking concerns at Cutchogue park

By The Suffolk Times

The former oyster factory at the end of Shipyard Lane in East Marion. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 23, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Supervisor: No code exists to allow for proposed 80 condos and marina on East Marion waterfront

Guest Spot: At Cutchogue’s Dave Allison Park, safety was the issue

Real Estate Transfers: June 23, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead firefighter has seen many changes in 50 years with Reliable Hose & Engine Company No. 1

Should drive-throughs be allowed in Wading River? Residents weigh in at public hearing

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork at the start of summer

Enjoying the North Fork bounty at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.

