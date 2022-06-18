Town Supervisor says Verizon, AT&T planning 5G rollout in Southold 

The Town of Southold might see a boost in cell coverage sometime over the next year or so.

Communication companies Verizon and ​​AT&T have indicated plans to upgrade equipment to offer 5G coverage throughout the town, according to Supervisor Scott Russell. Verizon is planning a rollout this fall and AT&T has already started the process.

“Over the next 12 to 18 months we expect to see substantial improvement in 5G coverage between the two major carriers,” Mr. Russell said. “We think the interest in 5G is there and we think the companies are, with changes in technology, they’re getting the equipment out here to upgrade and improve.”

“We’re going to stay on top of it to make sure those are the results we’re seeing, and the town would be willing to play whatever role it needs to to make sure the coverage is as good as they’re anticipated to be,” he added.

The town originally planned to issue a request for proposal to hire a private purveyor to add the infrastructure needed to boost 5G coverage for multiple cell carriers but learned upon approaching the two companies that upgrade plans were already in place.

Southold is working to find a point of contact at T-Mobile.