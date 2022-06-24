Town to discuss more defined process for affordable housing applications, Sunflower maze reopens at Rottkamp’s

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Citing lack of details over Depot Lane proposal, town to discuss more defined process for affordable housing applications

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

At latest forum, SCWA, Riverhead outline update on joining forces to bring public water to Manorville

Proposed five-story building on Osborn Avenue nears final site plan approval

NORTHFORKER

Sunflower maze is back at Rottkamp’s; Here’s what you need to know

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 24

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.

High temperatures should reach the 80s this weekend.