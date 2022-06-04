Track and Field: No pressure for second-place Misiukiewicz

Southold/Greenport sophomore Olivia Misiukiewicz, who had already qualified for the state meet, high jumped 5 feet, 2 inches and took second place in Friday’s state qualifier at Comsewogue High School. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The pressure was off Olivia Misiukiewicz, and perhaps that helped. For the Southold/Greenport high jumper, the Section XI state qualifier was a tuneup for next week’s Big Show.

Even before entering the high jump area for the state qualifier Friday at Comsewogue High School’s Tom Cassese Athletic Field, Misiukiewicz had already booked her place in the state meet by reaching the super qualifying standard of 5 feet, 3 inches at the Section XI Class C Championships. Regardless, the sophomore turned in a respectable performance Friday, clearing 5-2 to finish second in Division II.

Not bad preparation for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships that will be held for the first time since 2019, the pandemic having claimed the event the last two years. Cicero-North Syracuse High School will host the state meet June 10 and 11.

On Thursday, the first day of the two-day state qualifier, Southold senior Amelia Woods threw the discus 88-1 for second place. Southold sophomore Cameron Stanton landed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15-6.

Mattituck junior Ava Vaccarella came away with a pair of third-place finishes — in the 3,000 meters (10 minutes, 42.99 seconds) and 1,500 (5:02.58).

On the boys side, Mattituck junior Trevor Zappulla was second in the 1,600 in 4:39.12.