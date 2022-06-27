Yacht named ‘In Too Deep’ runs aground near Bailie Beach in Mattituck

The 96-foot yacht became stranded Sunday in Mattituck. (Courtesy of Peter McGreevy)

A 96-foot yacht named “In Too Deep” ran aground east of Bailie Beach in Mattituck Sunday.

The vessel remained stuck for several hours until the tide flooded and two boats from Orient-based Douglass Marine pulled it free, according to a Southold Town police report. Reports from MarineTraffic, a publicly available vessel tracking service, showed the yacht drove bow first into the beach at 6.8 knots.

The vessel sustained unknown damage and no injuries were reported, according to police. A Southold police marine unit responded while on patrol in Long Island Sound. The police report listed three people as being on board the yacht.

The crews from Douglass Marine stayed with the 2013 Ferretti yacht from 2 p.m. until it was freed at 9:20 p.m. The yacht then made it back to Strong’s Marine in Mattituck to dock.

Police said a New York State Boating Accident report was filed with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

When the Italian based Ferretti Yachts announced the Ferretti 960 in 2013, it called the yacht “the largest planing pleasure boat ever designed and built by the Group’s historical brand.”