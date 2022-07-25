Alfredo Barreda, M.D., of Arequipa, Peru, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was 91.

He was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Arequipa, Peru. He first came to the U.S. in 1956 for a straight pediatric internship at Louisville (Ky.) General Hospital and later served as intern and assistant resident, children’s medical service, at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City from 1957 to 1959.

There he met his future wife, Rosemary Latham, who worked as head nurse in the premature baby unit. Rosemary is the eldest daughter of renowned naturalist Roy Latham and teacher, librarian and lover of books Lulah Mae (Vail) Latham of Orient.

Alfredo and Rosemary married on Dec. 27, 1959, in Greenport, N.Y. They traveled to Peru and settled in Arequipa (the city had been devastated by an earthquake three days earlier) and together made a loving home for the next 62 years.

Alfredo studied medicine at National San Marcos University in Lima in 1955; was elected fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics in 1960; was a nonresident diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics (1961); was part of a small team that built the pediatric unit at the recently built General Hospital (Honorio Delgado) in Arequipa; was the founder of the pediatrics department at National San Agustin University, teaching several generations as professor and mentor; founded Clinica Arequipa in 1972; and was a member of the National Academy of Medicine in Peru, with multiple awards from his home city as an outstanding citizen and from medical boards for his research and accomplishments.

Throughout his professional labor he fostered and stimulated interest in pediatrics and the welfare of children.

Chocolate, sports, classical music and traveling were his passions. When first met with the Internet, he embraced it and developed a knack for getting in touch with family, friends and colleagues around the world.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his four children, Elizabeth, Anna Teresa, Alfredo and Javier of Lima, Peru; his sister-in-law, Diana Latham of Orient; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

