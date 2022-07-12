Bank of America seeks Planning Board approval for drive-thru ATM

Bank of America in Southold. (Courtesy: Bank of America)

Bank of America in Southold has proposed adding a drive-through ATM and an exterior lighting upgrade to the site along Main Road.

The Southold bank currently offers a walk-up ATM and rear drive-up teller window that’s occupied by employees during business hours. An application currently pending with the Planning Board has proposed constructing a rear drive-up ATM, three new exterior light fixtures and relocating another light fixture.

In a written analysis, the Planning Board noted aspects of the site plan still need updates, including references to dark sky legislation. The Custer Observatory, Long Island’s oldest public astronomical observatory, is within a mile of the bank.

The applicant needs to submit a revised photometric plan to move forward, according to a staff report