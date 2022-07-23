Blotter: Mulch fire reported at landfill, ‘Strange’ note in mailbox prompts call to police

Four local fire departments responded to a mulch fire at the town landfill on Cox Lane in Cutchogue Friday evening.

An anonymous passerby called to report smoke in the area around 7:30 p.m. and responders found a fire emanating from mulch and wood chippings. Southold police and personnel from the Cutchogue, Southold, Mattituck and Jamesport fire departments responded to control the fire, which was put under control.

• Police were contacted last Tuesday night after a 37-year-old woman received a “strange note” in her mailbox on Ruch Lane in Southold.

According to an incident report, the note read “I love you and your house.” The woman told police she was unaware of who would place the note in her mailbox.

No further action was taken.

• An employee of East End Home Care called police after receiving a harassing phone call last Monday afternoon.

A man called from a blocked number to ask if they were hiring for caregivers and the woman continued asking him questions until the man said “You talk too much, you f— old lady, I’m going to f— kill you,” and hung up the phone.

The incident was reported to police and the woman was advised to contact the department if further calls occur.

• Two second-story windows were broken at the Greenport Yacht & Ship Building Company on Carpenter Street last week. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday morning after a man found rocks inside the building near the broken windows.

• A Peconic Landing employee reported that $1,000 was missing from a dresser drawer last Thursday morning. The man told police that he lives in a cottage with nine other people but doesn’t suspect any of them would have taken his money. Detectives were notified about the incident.

• Police are investigating after an 81-year-old Cutchogue woman received a call from an unknown number and the caller requested $8,000 in cash be sent to bail her grandson out of jail.

The woman sent the money overnight before realizing the call was a scam and reported the incident to police last Tuesday morning.

• Police were called to Kenney’s Beach Friday night after complaints about bonfires on the beach.

Two separate groups were advised that bonfires on the beach were against town code and asked to extinguish the fires and leave the area shortly before 9 p.m.

• A 30-year-old Stamford, Conn., man was issued two violations for taking short scup and over the limit at 67 Steps Beach in Greenport Saturday morning.

The man and his family were asked to leave the beach area and pick up their trash.

• An 18-year-old from Cutchogue was asked to leave a parking lot along Woodcliff Drive in Mattituck last Tuesday around 12:48 a.m. after police received a complaint about his vehicle.

The man told police he was unable to sleep due to stress about college, so he went for a drive. He agreed to leave the area.

• A set of four rims and tires for a Jeep and a snow blower were reported stolen from a property along Route 25 in Orient last Thursday afternoon.

• Police received an anonymous report of youths jumping off of the bridge near Goose Creek in Southold last Thursday around 3:15 p.m. An officer responded and canvassed the area but did not locate anyone jumping off of the bridge.

• A 27-year-old Shirley man was issued two traffic tickets for riding a dirt bike with no helmet near Fifth Street Beach in Greenport Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

• Police were called to a home on Main Road in Laurel Sunday night after receiving a report that a man was sleeping in a front yard around 8 p.m.

The 58-year-old Jamesport man was advised that he was not allowed to be sleeping on the lawn and asked to leave, reports said.

• A 58-year-old Mattituck woman surrendered fireworks she found in her son’s bedroom last Tuesday evening. The woman told police she was unsure where her son had purchased them but wanted them out of her house.

• A bench, picnic table and wooden basket were damaged at Goose Creek Beach last week. The incident was reported to police Friday around 10 a.m.

• A 57-year-old Greenport man was issued an appearance ticket for drinking alcohol in Mitchell Park Saturday around 10 a.m.

• Police are investigating after a Greenport man reported losing his debit card near the Mattituck 7-Eleven and observed three unauthorized transactions made afterward at various locations around town. Detectives were notified about the incident last Thursday morning.

• A man called police to report that a flashlight and wooden box were stolen from the basket of his bicycle outside of his apartment on Ludlam Place in Greenport Sunday around 10 p.m. the man was advised to lock his bicycle in his apartment when not in use. Extra patrols of the area were requested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.