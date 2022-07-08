Cutchogue woman remembered for contagious positivity, New tasting room opens
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 8, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Joanne Goerler, 57, leaves a legacy of contagious positivity
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Meadowlark North Fork now open in Cutchogue
Check out these summer concert series events on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 8
WEATHER
Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.