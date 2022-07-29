East End Arts celebrating 50 years, Northforker explores those wondrous heirloom tomatoes
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
East End Arts at 50: Organization looks to the future by honoring its history
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead passes on chance to place affordable housing tax on the ballot
Stabbing suspect faces upgraded charge of attempted murder after nearly killing victim
NORTHFORKER
Heirloom and old-school hybrids: The wondrous tomatoes we most identify with the taste of August on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 29
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely this evening when the low will be around 68.
Expect the sunshine to stick around this weekend with temperatures continuing to climb into the mid-80s.