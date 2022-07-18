Elizabeth Rose “Betty” Mele, 77, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Huntington, Northport and Cutchogue, Long Island, N.Y., passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Frank J. Mele Jr., her husband of 55 years, was lovingly by her bedside.

Born on Feb. 10, 1945, Betty was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Frank and Elizabeth Rose (Campbell) Garbarino.

Betty was a 1963 graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station, N.Y., and attended C.W. Post College, earning a two-year degree in fashion merchandising. She worked in New York City’s Garment District until getting married. Betty was a devoted mother and wife to her family, primarily being a homemaker when her children were born and as they were young.

Betty’s other professional work experience was in banking and as a nurse’s aide in both New York and Florida. Betty enjoyed reading, sewing, ceramics, listening to Neil Diamond music, antiques, walking and gardening, and favored her cat, floral prints, Ford Mustangs and lighthouses.

Betty is survived by her husband, Frank J. Mele Jr. She is survived by her son, Frank J. Mele III, and her two daughters, Heather Mele Baumgartner and Elizabeth R. Mele Paquet. Five grandchildren, Julia Mele, Jessica Mele, Victoria Paquet, Thomas Paquet and Johnathan Paquet, also survive.

A memorial service to honor Elizabeth “Betty,” is to be held Saturday, July 23, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Merritt Island, Fla.

