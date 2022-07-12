Calverton resident Gary R. Nodine died July 9, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 69.

He was born Aug. 28, 1952, in Riverhead, to Russell and Doris (Kohn) Nodine.

He graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a maintenance repairman for Suffolk County, as well as bartending at the Village Crossroads for several years.

He enjoyed fishing and boating and having lobster parties and was a fan of the New York Yankees.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Janice (Buzz) Chew of Mattituck and Laurel (Mike) Martin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where funeral services will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

