George Louis Kunz of New Suffolk, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2022, at the age of 96.

George was born March 17, 1926, in Huntington, N.Y., the second of four children to Margaret (Holdorf) and Frederick Kunz. He was a proud World War II veteran, having quit high school in March 1944 to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Honorably discharged in 1946, George was recognized with the American Theater Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the European Theater Medal (1-Star) and the Victory Medal. Following his Navy discharge, George worked for Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation before beginning his 40-year career as an auto mechanic at Long Island Lighting Company, from which he retired in 1992. In 2017, at age 91, George was honored to be awarded his high school diploma from South Huntington Union Free School District.

On Dec. 12, 1947, George married the first love of his life, Helen Bodnar. They shared two children, whom they raised surrounded by family in Huntington Station. George was widowed at 56 in 1982, when Helen passed away.

George was fortunate to find love a second time in 1989, when he met Peggy White of New Suffolk, whom he married in July 2000. George and Peggy split the better portion of their retirement years between New York and Florida to ensure they could be involved grandparents with their beloved grandchildren on each side. George was widowed a second time when Peggy passed away in June 2021.

George is survived by his children and grandchildren: son Steven Kunz and daughter-in-law Brenda Ford Morristell; daughter Patricia Pettit and son-in-law Robert “Skip” Pettit Jr.; and grandchildren Daniel Pettit, Alexander Pettit and Amelia Pettit McQueen; stepdaughter Kathleen White; and two step-grandchildren, Jason and Michelle White. He was predeceased by his stepson William White, whose wife, Lisa Wilder Hill, lives in Florida. George is also survived by his nieces Cookie Eagen, Linda McCready, Joanne Lawton and Nancy Segreto, of whom he was very fond.

George was remembered as a kind and hardworking man who adored his family. Never one to sit still, George was always on the go, finding joy in helping family, neighbors and friends when they needed guidance or support with a hands-on project.

The Kunz family will celebrate George’s life on Oct. 1 at his New Suffolk home.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice (P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY, 11978-7048), which provided loving home care to George and his family.

