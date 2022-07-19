Greenport man accused of selling drugs in fatal overdoses indicted in federal court, Firearms dealer fined for operating without permit

Lavain Creighton is escorted to his August 19, 2021 arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport man accused of selling drugs that led to overdose deaths indicted in federal court: Attorney

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

$1.5K fine paid by owner of firearms company for operating without permit at Elton Street location

Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary

NORTHFORKER

New fashion exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork

North Fork Dream Home: A charming country home complete with a greenhouse and a guesthouse

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.