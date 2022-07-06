Harriet Rackovitch, a 25-year resident of Greenport, died July 3, 2022. She was 92.

Born Aug. 6, 1929, in Flushing, she was the daughter of Herman and Monica (Bowe) Mathe.

Ms. Rackovitch was the owner of Silver Linings jewelry store in Garden City and Greenport for 40 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Zivotin, and son Thomas, she is survived by her daughters, Donna Mann and Daria Kowal of Greenport, Kim Worko of Lido Beach and Judi Rackovitch of Long Beach; her sons Michael, of Rochester, N.Y., and Joseph, of Long Beach; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Dogs for the Deaf, 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, OR 97502.