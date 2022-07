Funeral services for James F. Grathwohl of Cutchogue will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with the Rev. Peter Kelley officiating.

Mr. Grathwohl died Jan 28, 2022.

A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Land Trust, First Presbyterian Church of Southold or Cutchogue Fire Department.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.