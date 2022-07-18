Jason Carter Jones Mealy

Jason Carter Jones Mealy of Greenport, N.Y., died July 11, 2022. He was 45.

Jason was born in Southampton, N.Y., on March 30, 1977, to Wendell and Florida Davis Mealy. He was the youngest child of five children. Jason attended Greenport Schools and later obtained his GED diploma.

He was a member of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport and also frequently attended church at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue, N.Y.

He had a great love for his family, would help anyone in need, and was no stranger to anyone he would meet. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, landscaping, lifting weights, eating, cooking and spending time with family and friends. He made it a point to regularly reach out to those he loved and would ask. “You good/okay?” “You need anything?” or just to say, “I love you.”

Predeceased by his brother Wayne Davis Sr., he leaves to celebrate his life his parents, Wendell and Florida Mealy; his children, Jasaunjah Tweedy, Shyane Jones, Kenya Sanders, Sylas Shelby and Thomas “TJ” Kruszeski; his siblings Wendy Mealy, Delifus Jones and Michelle Mealy Miller; his nephews and nieces, Wayne Jr., Mykha, Del Jr., Dimitri, Travis, Crystal, Antoinette, Sherisse, Sharday, Renée, Jasmine and Jo’Nai; and a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and many beloved relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A celebration of life service will follow at noon, with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly of Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church officiating. Masks are required.

A private cremation ceremony will follow.

Gifts of love may be mailed in care of Wendell and Florida Mealy, P.O. Box 496, Greenport, NY 11944.

