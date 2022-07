Joseph Magagnin of Southold died July 16, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 93.

Mr. Magagnin was a retired New York City fireman. He was a member of the Mattituck Gun Club and active in local civic organizations. Family said he enjoyed playing golf.

Predeceased by his wife, Dolores, in 2021, he is survived by his grandchildren, Nicole, Jason and Michael Magagnin.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.