Kent Beebe McCarthy

Orient resident Kent Beebe McCarthy died July 11, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 72.

He was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Springfield, Mass., to Paul and Jacquelyn (Beebe) McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy attended UMass Amherst and served as a submariner for four years in the U.S. Navy as a storekeeper seaman. He was employed as a bay constable for the Suffolk County Police Department for 20 years. He was also an Orient Mosquito District technician.

A member of the Orient Gun Club and Orient Ice Boat Club, family said he enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting art.

Mr. McCarthy is survived by his parents, who reside in West Springfield, Mass.; his son, Seth Paul McCarthy of Spanish Wells, Bahamas; and his brothers, Curt, of Southampton, Mass., David, of Glastonbury, Conn., and Scott, of West Springfield.

A funeral service with U.S. Navy honors will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Orient Central Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.