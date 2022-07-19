Marilynn Schade Stewart of Southold passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 82 years old.

Marilynn was born on June 10, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Marie L. (Weigand) and George P. Schade. Marilynn grew up in Queens, but spent weekends and summers in Southold from a young age. She graduated as valedictorian from John Adams High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University in 1962.

On Dec. 22 of the same year, she married the love of her life, Joseph W. Stewart, in Fort Meade, Md. As the wife of a career Army officer, Marilynn relished the opportunity to experience international cultures. While her family was stationed in Okinawa and Belgium, she traveled widely throughout Asia and Europe.

Marilynn found meaningful work in each community in which she lived. In support of her passion for education, she worked in an administrative capacity at multiple institutions of higher learning over the years. After Joseph’s retirement from the Army, they settled in the New York City area and she worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and later at Apollo Global Management.

After retiring in 2003, Marilynn moved full-time to Southold, where she engaged in volunteer activities at the Southold Historical Society, the Book Cottage and the Horton Point Lighthouse.

Marilynn’s hobbies included cooking, kayaking, oyster aquaculture through the Cornell SPAT program, sudoku and the New York Times crossword. She also enjoyed sewing stuffed animals for her granddaughter.

As an animal lover, she was especially fond of cats, and liked to watch the wildlife which populated her yard.

Marilynn nurtured lifelong friendships, including childhood playmates, her Cornell roommates and acquaintances from her travels around the world. All who knew her will remember her for her generosity, thoughtful nature, warm smile and endearing sense of humor.

Despite her illness, Marilynn maintained a positive attitude through her final years. Her loved ones will fondly remember the many impromptu dance parties which broke out while relaxing in the living room or waiting for dinner to be ready.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her children, Pam Stewart of Southold, Mike Stewart (Maury) of Robbinsville, N.C., and Nancy Stewart (Scott Daniel) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchild Viv Daniel; brother Palmer Schade (Nan) of Southold; cousin Janet Wefer of Port Washington, N.Y.; sister-in-law Susie Tinant of Winter Garden, Fla.; and dear family friend John Telenko of South River, N.J.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen to remember Marilynn’s life privately. Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

