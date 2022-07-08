Mattituck School District targeted in ransomware attack Wednesday, superintendent says

Mattituck High School.(File photo)

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District was the latest Long Island district to be the target of a ransomware attack.

Superintendent Shawn Petretti issued a statement Friday saying an investigation into the attack is in its early stages.

The full statement read:

“On Wednesday, July 6, our school district became the latest target of a ransomware attack and a potential breach to our data system. We immediately contacted the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Eastern Suffolk BOCES and the district’s insurance carrier to determine the viability of this potential breach.

In an abundance of caution, the district immediately shut down our systems to prevent all access to our existing data, while this situation is being thoroughly investigated.

We understand and share your concerns, however, please be assured that we have taken all possible precautions to ensure the privacy and security of all our student and staff information.

While this investigation is in its early stages, we will share information as it becomes available regarding what, if any, data was breached. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Mr. Petretti was not available for an interview Friday, according to the district’s public relations spokesperson.

Ransomware attacks have been on the rise across Long Island the nation. The Riverhead Central School District suffered an attack last year that resulted in an unauthorized individual gaining access to approximately 422 files/folders. In March, Newsday reported there had been at least 29 incidents “of ransomware, computer hacks and other cyber incidents over the past three years” at Long Island schools.