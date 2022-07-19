NWS issues heat advisory for Wednesday; towns open cooling centers

The NWS cautions that the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel increasingly uncomfortable Wednesday and Thursday. (Credit: NWS)

A heat wave that began to hit the region Tuesday will intensify Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The advisory goes into effect at noon Wednesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range from the mid 90s to around 100 degrees Wednesday. Additional heat index values around 100 degrees are expected Thursday.

Both Riverhead and Southold towns have opened cooling centers for residents to use who are in need of a respite from the heat. In Southold Town, the Peconic Lane Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane will be open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. through the end of the day Friday. In Riverhead Town

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or between 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The NWS says seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. People are encouraged to go to some place that has air conditioning.

For anyone doing outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

If someone appears to be suffering from heat stroke, dial 911.