Planning Board begins review of Sports East recreational facility

The latest rendering of the Sports East facility provided by developer Paul Pawlowski. (Courtesy rendering)

Plans for the long-awaited Sports East recreational facility have finally started to move forward, with an application now formally under review by the Planning Board.

The 10.2-acre parcel at 1080 Carroll Ave. in Peconic will be split between the indoor recreational facility and 24 rental workforce cottages. Developer Paul Pawlowski is in contract to buy the land from the town, which purchased the property for around $750,000. Supervisor Scott Russell has previously said the town bought the parcel specifically to transfer to a company willing to build an indoor pool or recreational facility.

The Planning Board noted at a meeting Monday that, besides a review for completeness, the proposals require a subdivision from the town and a zone change from Agricultural Conservation to Affordable Housing District and Recreational Floating Zone. A public hearing and State Environmental Quality Review will also take place, along with further analysis and review.

A staff analysis notes the purpose of the floating zone district is to “develop active recreation opportunities through major recreational facilities in commercial and residential areas located near existing public recreational complexes or facilities.” AHD is meant to provide opportunities for quality workforce housing to exist in perpetuity.

The Town Board plans to waive application fees for the project, according to the applicant.

Right now, plans for the 45,500-square-foot recreational facility include two tennis courts; a pickleball court; a multi-sport court; a soccer field; three yoga rooms; three offices; locker rooms with bathrooms and showers; a pro shop; an indoor swimming pool with pool storage; and a kitchen, bathrooms, cafe, lounge, fitness gym and golf simulator on a partial second floor.

The applicant has proposed 134 parking spots, including six accessible stalls, for the recreational facility. A 24-foot-wide two-way driveway would provide access from Carroll Avenue.

The affordable cottages will be 600 square feet each, with one or two bedrooms and a bathroom. They will be constructed in accordance with AHD and federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines. The applicant has proposed 56 parking stalls for the cottages, including 12 accessible spots.

The applicant needs to submit more details, including exterior signage plans and two loading zone areas for the recreational facility, according to the Planning Board.

Tasker Park is across the street from the proposed recreational facility, with agricultural land to the east and south. The proposed rental cottages are planned north of the facility, near Long Island Rail Road tracks. The cottages would also neighbor several residentially zoned parcels and agricultural land.