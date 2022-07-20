Richard Allen Cavagnaro, aged 66, of Greenport, New York, passed away peacefully on 14 July 2022 at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Richard was born on 2 October 1955 in Palm Beach, Fla., and was raised in East Hampton, N.Y. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, having founded several businesses on the North Fork, including Cutchogue Video Village, Razzles Ice Cream and Island Cab Company. He loved the ocean and was an avid surfer growing up.

He was predeceased by his parents, Willie Merle Allen and Trieste George Cavagnaro, and his sister, Andrea Tillman. He is survived by his half-sister, Juli Jepson of Cincinnati, Ohio; his children, Stephanie Anne Hooper of Somerset, England, and Aaron James Cavagnaro of Astoria, N.Y.; and his two grandchildren, Ellis Harvey Hooper (aged 2 1/2) and Rowan Eira Hooper (aged 11 months).

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

