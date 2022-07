Graveside services for Roxann Elizabeth Shepish and her husband, Michael, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Ms. Shepish died June 19, 2022. at age 81. Mr. Shepish died Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 80.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.