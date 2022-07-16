Southold Blotter: Woman charged with harassment after placing dozens of calls to police

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a 45-year-old Mattituck woman who reportedly made dozens of calls to police in a 12-hour period Saturday morning.

According to police reports, Tisha Watroba made a total of 46 calls on Friday to police to report unsubstantiated claims involving a domestic incident. Police note she was belligerent towards dispatchers, rejected medical services and would not provide a description of her whereabouts.

Police responded to conduct a well-being check at her home Saturday and she was placed under arrest on an aggravated harassment charge. The woman was also advised to cease the calls to police to avoid being charged with falsely reporting an incident.

• Fireworks were confiscated from a 61-year-old Flushing man in Orient on July 4.

According to police, an officer responded to a home on Ryder Farm Lane shortly before 7 p.m. and heard a firework go off. The man admitted shooting the firework off and said he had more fireworks he planned to use later that night.

The fireworks were confiscated and secured at police headquarters in the hazmat bin, according to an incident report.

Police received more than a dozen calls about fireworks across Southold town on the holiday but were unable to locate the origin of most. Shortly after midnight on July 5, officers found two large empty boxes of fireworks near the basketball courts on Third Street in Greenport. No subjects were located nearby and the boxes were removed from the roadway, reports said.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Greenport man on drug charges Sunday.

Officials said Matthew Gomez was found to be in possession of prescription pills without a valid prescription and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police and members of the Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department were called to Peconic Bay Winery on July 4 after a small brush fire broke out around 11 p.m.

According to a police report, a ring of fire approximately ten feet in diameter was discovered and appeared to be caused by fireworks. The fire was extinguished and the fire department wet the area to prevent further burning, officials said.

• A 37-year-old Greenport man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing to maintain his lane on Route 25 in Peconic Friday.

According to police, Oscar Blanco Martinez was stopped around 6:36 p.m. when he was found to be intoxicated, arrested and held at police headquarters

• Jorge Perez, 45, of Cut­ch­ogue, was arrested on DWI and drug charges during a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to police, Mr. Perez was seen driving over the white fog line multiple times when he was stopped on Route 48 in Cut­ch­ogue and found to be intoxicated shortly after 9 p.m. An officer also noticed a small white bag with a white substance in plain view.

Mr. Perez was charged with driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and held for arraignment at police headquarters, reports said.

• Police were called to the North Ferry last Thursday evening to a dispute between a passenger and staff.

According to police, a 33-year-old Brooklyn man refused to pay the fare for the ferry ride, claiming that he had already purchased a round trip fare for the day.

An officer explained to the man that he had purchased a round trip ticket for the South Ferry and was currently on the North Ferry. The man made a payment and no further action was taken.

• A 39-year-old Pat­ch­ogue man was arrested during a traffic stop in Cut­ch­ogue last Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, Marley Ozyilmaz was stopped for driving with a cracked windshield and expired state inspection at 2:25 p.m. when an officer arrested him for charges related to a domestic dispute the day before. A police report also noted that Mr. Ozyilmaz was driving with a suspended license.

• A 36-year-old was issued a ticket for having an open container of Budweiser beer in Mitchell Park in Greenport last Tuesday afternoon.

• A woman called police after an “incoherent” man walked onto her driveway along Calves Neck Road in Southold Friday morning.

An officer spoke with the 38-year-old Riverhead man, who police described as being in a “semi manic state,” admitted to smoking crack around 2 a.m. and was heading to work. The man refused medical attention and no further action was taken.

• Police were called to the Greenport Post Office around 9 a.m. last Monday after receiving a report about a man vomiting. An officer spoke with a 30-year-old man who appeared intoxicated, refused medical treatment and left the area.

• Police were called to the Mattituck Presbyterian Church in response to complaints about subjects sleeping in the stairwell early Saturday.

An officer spoke with a 61-year-old Mattituck man and 58-year-old man from Jamesport who were sleeping near a rear door and advised them they did not have permission to be there shortly after 2 a.m.

• A Southold woman called police shortly after midnight Friday to report hearing people shouting near her home on Old Shipyard Lane. Police spoke with an 18-year-old woman at a home who said she was in the pool with her friends and didn’t realize how loud they were being. She said she would move the gathering indoors.

• Batteries from three tractors inside a greenhouse at a farm along Route 25 in Southold were reported stolen to police last Wednesday evening.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.