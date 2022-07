Sylvia “Sibby” Vojvoda Penny of Southold died July 26, 2022, after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department, Ducks Unlimited or Amaryllis Farm Equine Rescue.

A complete obituary will follow.