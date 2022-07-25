Teresa Fetten, 70, of Jamesport, N.Y., and Searsmont, Maine, died on July 21, 2022.

Teresa was born in 1951 to Winifred (Connolly) and Patrick Laing of Bronx, N.Y., later moving to Hicksville, N.Y. It was while attending Hicksville High School that she met the love of her life, Jim Fetten, whom she married in 1971.

In 1972 the couple moved to Greenport, N.Y., where Teresa worked at Fabrizio’s Restaurant. In 1973 the couple settled in Jamesport to raise their two daughters, Kerri and Christine. Teresa worked for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church’s rectory in Riverhead, N.Y., as a secretary from 1978 to 1984. From there she moved to Martini’s Northside Pharmacy in Jamesport to be closer to home. Teresa served as vice president of Fetten Sign Company for the past 50 years.

Teresa was committed to her community for many years, serving as president of the Jamesport Civic Association. She served as a eucharistic minister for St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Teresa was a first place award-winning yarn worker, creating many beautiful afghans. An avid camper and fisherwoman, Teresa enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. Despite her lifelong struggle with blindness, she always wanted to see new places and loved traveling to historical locations near and far.

Teresa is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughters Kerri Davis (Kevin Davis) and Christine Fetten (Brian Williams); grandsons Dylan and Tyler Williams of Mattituck and granddaughters Lexianne and McKenna (“Grammy’s Tadpole”) Davis of Jamesport.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.

