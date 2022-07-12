Two-vehicle crash temporarily closes portion of Main Road in Mattituck

The two damaged vehicles on Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A portion of Main Road in Mattituck was temporarily closed following a two-vehicle crash just east of Mattituck High School late Tuesday morning.

Two SUVs sustained front end damage in the crash and no serious injuries were reported.

Southold Town police diverted westbound traffic onto Mill Lane and eastbound traffic was diverted near the high school. A witness told The Suffolk Times one of the vehicle’s attempted a left-hand turn off Village Lane onto Main Road when the crash occurred.

Tow trucks were responding to clear the vehicles off the road at around noon. Police began to allow traffic to resume on Main Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Additional information was not yet available.