Riverhead resident Vera D. Doroski, formerly of Cutchogue, died July 28, 2022, at her home. She was 89.

Born July 16, 1933, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Martin and Veronica (Danowski) Doroski. She was a Southold High School graduate.

Ms. Doroski worked as supervisor of operations at Hazeltine in Riverhead and as a teller at Suffolk County National Bank in Cutchogue.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Marian Council Columbiettes and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, and a past member of the Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crafts, golf, traveling, making stained glass, reading and gardening.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Toni Ann Sinning of Southold, Walter Doroski Jr. of Centereach, Cynthia Corbett of Georgia and Deanna Kirby of Shoreham; and great-nieces and -nephews Sarah Sinning, Nicole Sinning, Jack Sinning, Matthew Kirby, Thomas Kirby and John Corbett.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

