Zeldin attacker charged with attempted assault, Southold Town Board approves East Marion zone change

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), speaking in Riverhead in November 2021. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 22, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Zeldin attacker charged with attempted assault

Split Southold Town Board approves zone change for East Marion property where condos, marina were recently proposed

Police manual needs to acknowledge Town Board as commissioners, members say

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town, consultants again considering parking garage for downtown Riverhead

Featured Letter: We’re changing young people’s lives at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Police: Timothy Hill resident arrested for assault after stabbing a man with a butter knife

Two teenagers rescued from overturned boat in the Peconic Bay

NORTHFORKER

Take a tour of what’s new and old as The Pridwin reopens on Shelter Island

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 22

WEATHER

A heat advisory has been extended through the weekend as the high temperature is expected to remain in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny and clear skies are also in the forecast throughout the weekend.