All smiles at Southold PD Kids Fun Fest, Police investigate thefts from unlocked cars

Riverhead Police Department officer John Morris, during a fight demonstration with Southold K-9 Solo at Greenport’s Mitchell Park Thursday Morning. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

All smiles at Southold Police Department’s Kids Fun Fest in Greenport: Photos

Southold police investigate a rash of thefts from unlocked cars

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ukrainian church in Riverhead to host annual BBQ Sunday for benefit of war-torn Ukraine

Cardboard Boat Race returns to riverfront Aug. 13

Riverhead Raceway: Grennan, Glennon are Wednesday night winners

Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old boy

NORTHFORKER

Beach plums are a coastal tradition and ode to summer

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 5

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through5 p.m. as the latest heat wave continues. Heat index values between 95 and 100 are expected during that timeframe, the NWS said. The high temperature is expected around 90 degrees today and the low tonight will be around 73. There is a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to be in the upper-80s Saturday and Sunday.