Anna Engelhardt of Middle Island joined us for this life on Sept. 23, 1929, and left this life on Aug,8, 2022 after 92 long and memorable years, all of them spent on her beloved Long Island. Anna was born to John and Anna Dankievitch (née Pendzick), a former tunnel construction worker (or sandhog) in New York City, and a nurse, respectively. Prior to Anna’s birth, the couple moved from New York City to an 11acre farmstead in Yaphank that Anna would call home until she made her own.

Born the first of a family of three boys and one girl, Anna spent the better part of her early life working with her family on the farmstead, and helping raise her three younger brothers. She briefly spent time working as a secretary in New York City for a steamship company headquartered on State Street in Lower Manhattan.

Following her stint in Manhattan, she longed for the familiar comfort of Yaphank, and returned to take a job with the United States Postal Service in her hometown, where she would eventually meet her future husband, Robert Engelhardt. What may have started as a simple trip for stamps grew into a romance and eventually marriage between Anna and Bob, and they would eventually settle in Middle Island. Anna and Bob raised two daughters, Nancy Kreppein (née Engelhardt) and Susan Brigham (née Engelhardt).

After raising her babies, Anna would take a job at the newly formed Longwood School District as a school secretary, where she was one of the first employees of the district. She would go on to serve through the early 1990s.

Throughout her life, Anna enjoyed making crafts and both attending and being a vendor at yard sales and larger community sales. Anna was a fixture at these local sales, bringing with her an eclectic collection of costume jewelry and antiques that struck many a bargain hunter’s fancy. Anna was also a member of Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild in Cutchogue, which recently recognized her length of membership and service to the Guild with free honorary membership.

Anna was predeceased by her mother, Anna B. Dankievitch (2009); husband, Robert Engelhardt (1995); and daughter Nancy Kreppein (2015); and also her brothers Robert J. Dankievitch (2015) and John Dankievitch (2014). She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brigham; grandson Peter M. Kreppein; and brother Edward Dankievitch.

Anna’s unique crafts, words of wisdom, and love for her family and friends will be missed by all who knew her. The family received visitors Aug. 11, at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private. The family wholeheartedly appreciates any offers of flowers, but kindly requests donations in lieu, which can be sent to East End Hospice or Kent Animal Shelter.

