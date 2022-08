Ann Mowdy of Jamesport died Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made be made to East End Hospice.

