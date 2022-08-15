Mattituck resident Arthur F. Siemerling died Aug. 9, 2022. He was 76.

Arthur was born on Nov. 4, 1945, in Greenport, to Dorothy (née Schiller) and Fred Siemerling. He was one of two children. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army for 18 months. He worked for Plum Island for 20-plus years and owned his own heating business as well.

Predeceased by his wife, Susan Jacobs Siemerling, and his sister, Marie Davis, Arthur is survived by his niece, Kim Ulmet; nephew, Mark Davis; step-daughter, Janet Jacobs Jackowski and her husband, Michael; and step-granddaughter, Maya Jackowski.

The family has chosen to remember Arthur’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

