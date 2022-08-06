Blotter: Police investigate report of break-in at vacant Greenport home

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police detectives are investigating a break-in at a vacant home on Main Road in Greenport.

A 57-year-old man called police last Thursday after finding the door pried open and four windows broken at the residence. Inside, officers found the home was ransacked with multiple items broken.

The homeowner told police that no items were missing that he knew of but many items were destroyed. An investigation is ongoing.

• A 32-year-old Brentwood woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Mattituck Friday.

According to a police report, Jenna Thomas was leaving a dentist’s office along Main Road when a woman called police to report she believed she might be under the influence of drugs.

Police located Ms. Thomas sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with the engine running and determined she was under the influence of narcotics, reports said. She was placed under arrest for DWI and her vehicle was impounded due to a prior DWI conviction, officials said.

• A 19-year-old Mattituck woman called police to report seeing a man with a mask on attempting to get into her vehicle on Deep Hole Drive Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Nothing was taken from the vehicle, though several Sunset Drive residents reported items stolen from their vehicles overnight, including a wallet and key fob.

Officers canvassed the area with negative results and an investigation remains ongoing.

• Numerous prank phone calls to a Southold hotel prompted a phone call to police last Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report, two unknown men were calling The Shoals “at least five times a day” for several days, making inappropriate sounds and reporting fake problems at the hotel.

The incident was reported to police, who called the men and advised them to stop the phone calls or the business would press charges. No further action was taken.

• An East Marion man called police to report seeing someone steal his cooler, which he uses to sell eggs by the dozen at a roadside stand Saturday night.

Police located a 46-year-old Flushing man and his daughter nearby at Dam Pond and the man told police he thought the cooler was free since it was on the side of the road and apologized for the misunderstanding. He also told police that there were no eggs or money in the cooler, leading the East Marion man to believe that his eggs had possibly been stolen earlier in the day. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to Youngs Road in Orient after a woman reported seeing an object on fire in the roadway last Monday night.

The object, a soda can, was extinguished upon police arrival and a group of juveniles were observed running toward a driveway nearby. An officer attempted to canvas the area for the group but was unable to locate them, reports said.

• Police were called to Wowak Farms in Laurel last Monday after a man reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor putting nails in the road to prevent parking near the farm stand along Route 25.

A police officer observed “several nails scattered in the grass” but noted that they did not look like they were intentionally placed and the neighbor denied knowledge of the nails in the road.

• The MTA alerted Southold police about a vehicle and trailer stuck on the railroad tracks on Mill Lane in Mattituck last Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrived and noted that after multiple attempts, the driver was able to free the vehicle from the tracks without further incident.

• Police were called to Kenney’s Beach in Southold last Thursday after a woman reported that her car had been stolen.

The vehicle was located at McCabe’s Beach and the woman told police she forgot she parked there and got confused between the parking lots.

• A dehumidifier caused a small fire in a home on Terry Court in Southold last Wednesday.

A 21-year-old woman contacted police to report smoke coming from the basement and Southold Fire Department extinguished the fire and determined it was sparked by the appliance.

• A 22-year-old man was issued an appearance ticket for possessing an open can of Budweiser in Greenport’s Mitchell Park last Thursday night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.