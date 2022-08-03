Civilians shown life-saving techniques in an active shooter situation, Southold Town puts affordable housing tax on ballot

Deputy Sheriff Keith Hoffman from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department was a presenter at Mattituck Laurel Library’s active shooter workshop Monday evening. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sheriff’s workshop, hosted in Mattituck, shows civilians life-saving techniques in an active shooter situation

Southold Town Board votes to put affordable housing tax on November ballot as it works out plan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As Riverhead IDA declines to provide full tax incentives sought, 48 Kroemer LLC considers potential changes

Town Board approves resolutions to acquire PBMC property on West Second Street for new Town Hall

Town Board poised to update town code to address battery energy storage units

NORTHFORKER

Step inside new Boat House Lofts waterfront condos in Greenport

Milla’s Puffs brings a taste of Brazil to the East End of Long Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.