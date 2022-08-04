Coalition fights to save dark sky, Water authority declares emergency on East End
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Preserving the night sky on the North Fork
Amid drought watch, water authority asks East End residents to limit usage
Southold Police Kids Fun Fest returns to Mitchell Park Thursday
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 4, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town’s code revision committee still looking at potential legislation to limit where firearm businesses can operate
Heat advisory issued for Thursday-Friday as another heat wave expected
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder for stabbing attack against boyfriend
Police seek public’s help to locate missing teenager
NORTHFORKER
Monarch butterflies are now considered endangered. Here are 5 ways you can help local populations
Three new summer shopping experiences on Shelter Island
WEATHER
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday as the latest heat wave is expected to hit the region.
Heat index values between 95 and 100 are expected during that timeframe, the NWS said.
The temperature is expected around 91 degrees today and the low tonight will be around 73.