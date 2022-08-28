Cutchogue Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue returns to traditional format: Photos

The Cutchogue Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue drew a big turnout Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

An annual summer tradition on the North Fork returned to its regular form Saturday as the Cutchogue Fire Department hosted its chicken barbecue.

The 65th annual event was the first full, in-person barbecue since 2019. The pandemic forced it to be canceled in 2020 and it was a take-out only event last summer.

Another big crowd turned out for a meal of chicken, salads, corn, ice cream and refreshments.

“For 65 years, the members of United Fire Company No. 1, working side-by-side with the [Cutchogue Fire Department] Ladies Auxiliary have hosted this annual fundraising event,” the fire department says on its website.

“The CFD would like to thank the community for making this event a long-lasting summer tradition.”

See more photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson