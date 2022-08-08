Cutchogue man becomes colonel at 106th Rescue Wing, State officials propose deer management pilot program

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue man becomes second combat rescue officer to attain rank of colonel at 106th Rescue Wing

State officials propose DEC to establish deer management pilot program in Southold Town

Jamesport man bikes from California to L.I., covering 3,873 miles in 59 days

Greenport trustees aim to split waterzone into two districts

Blotter: Police investigate report of break-in at vacant Greenport home

Editorial: Working together to protect our night sky

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Chicken barbecue to raise funds for Ukraine draws big turnout

Baseball: SWR retires numbers for three ex-players, one coach prior to alumni game

Blotters: Calverton man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole

Editorial: At last, a new Justice Court plan is in place

NORTHFORKER

Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Farm Stand to Plate: Grilling pizza with sweet peaches, bresaola and burrata

Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery

One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport

Photos: Northforker’s Best of the North Fork 2022 celebration at RG|NY

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. The low tonight will be around 75.