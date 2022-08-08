Cutchogue man becomes colonel at 106th Rescue Wing, State officials propose deer management pilot program
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue man becomes second combat rescue officer to attain rank of colonel at 106th Rescue Wing
State officials propose DEC to establish deer management pilot program in Southold Town
Jamesport man bikes from California to L.I., covering 3,873 miles in 59 days
Greenport trustees aim to split waterzone into two districts
Blotter: Police investigate report of break-in at vacant Greenport home
Editorial: Working together to protect our night sky
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Chicken barbecue to raise funds for Ukraine draws big turnout
Baseball: SWR retires numbers for three ex-players, one coach prior to alumni game
Blotters: Calverton man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole
Editorial: At last, a new Justice Court plan is in place
NORTHFORKER
Meet the wizard behind The Halyard’s incredible drink menu
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Farm Stand to Plate: Grilling pizza with sweet peaches, bresaola and burrata
Shop Local: Explore all things nautical at Preston’s Chandlery
One Minute on the North Fork: Arshamomaque Preserve, Greenport
Photos: Northforker’s Best of the North Fork 2022 celebration at RG|NY
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday with the heat index expected to rise as high as 97 degrees. The low tonight will be around 75.