Daily Update: East End CPF revenues on the decline, Longtime Farm Bureau members honored

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Long Island Farm Bureau honors two longterm members at annual awards gala

East End CPF revenues on the decline overall, but Riverhead fared well

Riverhead Raceway: Soper triumphs, Partridge remembered, two drivers enshrined

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 69.