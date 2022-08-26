Daily Update: Greenport to hold hearing on expansion of Commercial Retail district, ZBA rules in favor of Cutchogue FD renovations

A bay scene from Mitchell Park in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village to schedule public hearing on expansion Commercial Retail district

Vote on Cutchogue FD expansion set for Sept. 27; ZBA rules in favor of proposal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Water rates set to increase in 2023 under new two-tier system approved by Town Board

Riverhead man sentenced to 2 3/4 to 8 1/4 years in prison for fatal crash in December 2021

Industrial complex in Calverton can proceed after Planning Board approves environmental impact statement

NORTHFORKER

Disset Chocolate expands with in-store menu filled with decadent treats and drinks

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 26

WEATHER

Friday begins with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance for scattered showers and severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and the low will be around 70.

The sun will return for the weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows near 68.