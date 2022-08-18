Daily Update: Johanna’s Hope holds fundraiser, Town denies release of report on retirement party investigation
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Johanna’s Hope holds FUNdraiser in Riverhead with proceeds to support art workshops for people with disabilities
Town declines to release report on retirement party investigation, citing invasion of privacy among concerns
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 18, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Website with information on comprehensive plan update goes dark after town fires company
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of August 18
Boozy frozen drinks to cool you off in the sweltering North Fork heat
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.